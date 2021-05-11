A Response to Bad-Faith Arguments about Trump and Republican Strategy

Those who object to any workable strategy against a Trump revival don’t have one.

Perhaps predictably, my column on how Republicans should ignore Donald Trump as much as possible over the next few years has drawn quibbles, mainly from people who do not wish to see good advice given to Republicans. Jonathan Chait of New York Magazine makes the closest attempt at turning the knee-jerk response into an argument, but he nonetheless misses the point and reveals in the process the blind spots in his own point of view.

Bad for Republicans

My argument proceeds from two sets of assumptions. The first is that Trump’s continued prominence is bad electoral news for Republicans. Throughout 2016–2020, Trump …