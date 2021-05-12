Biden Is Off to a Disastrous Start

A border crisis, inflation, a distorted job market, a pipeline fiasco . . . yet Biden’s in denial either about the existence of these problems or his role in fixing them.

Presidents aren't supreme beings imbued with the power to dictate economic conditions, pandemics, or international events. We give them far too much credit and blame for the vagaries of the world.

That said, there are some things that presidents do have power to influence. The location of MLB’s All-Star Game, for instance, is not Joe Biden’s bailiwick. This particular economic recovery is. The COVID downturn wasn’t an organic event precipitated by unforeseeable underlying economic factors. It was an event created by state lockdowns, coupled with widespread consumer fear. So, with lockdowns easing and vaccines entering arms, a vibrant economic bounce-back should …