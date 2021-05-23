Biden ‘Leads from Behind’ on Opening the U.S.–Canada Border

Ottawa continues to ban nonessential travel across its border with its southern neighbor. The closure no longer makes medical sense.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE C anada is usually our leading trading partner, and ties between the two countries run deep. But they’ve been severed for the last 14 months by a closure of the U.S.–Canada border. The closure no longer makes medical sense.

The closure of the world’s longest international border has just been extended again. That is unlikely to change soon. Friends, relatives, and business associates have been separated. Americans who own vacation homes in Canada can’t maintain them.

The closure isn’t equal. Canadians are allowed to travel to the United States by air, but Americans aren’t allowed to cross the border for nonessential travel into …