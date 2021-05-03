BidenCare Means Giving Hundreds of Billions to Insurance Companies

Despite talk of reining in insurers, so far, President Biden is only proposing to give them more money.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ne of the dominant debates in the 2020 Democratic primary was over whether the next president should try to eliminate private insurance, or merely rein in the industry by introducing a new government-run option. Yet to this point, President Biden has focused his health-care efforts on giving hundreds of billions of dollars to insurance companies.

As Kimberly Leonard, a former colleague, has written at Business Insider, Biden vowed to take on the insurance industry during the campaign; however, he used the COVID-19 relief bill as an opportunity to provide insurers with an extra $61 billion. This came in the form of …