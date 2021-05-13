Biden’s Honeymoon Is Over

It’s still early, but this week demonstrated that there’s more to a successful presidency than simply slapping on a mask and avoiding late-night tweeting.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M any conservatives have observed this week that with a poor unemployment report, inflation on the rise, a gas crisis, and the Middle East in turmoil, Joe Biden’s presidency is starting to look a lot like Jimmy Carter’s.

Taken literally, this is obviously premature. The Colonial Pipeline has already resumed operations. Israel and Hamas won’t be fighting at this level of intensity forever. And two concerning economic reports do not constitute a longer-term trend.

That having been said, this week has been an indication that the honeymoon period of the Biden presidency is coming to an end.

When Biden became president, he in many …