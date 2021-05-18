Chris Cuomo’s Ugly Abortion Rant

Vacuous, absurd comments from a true abortion radical

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ith the Supreme Court agreeing to hear a challenge to Roe V. Wade next session, CNN Cuomo Prime Time host Chris Cuomo took to the air to smear “hard-right” pro-lifers who “get up in their religion and righteousness” as misogynistic racists. His rant offered some of the most vacuous and absurd contentions popular among abortion advocates.

Cuomo began by lamenting the fact that no one has empowered a “special commission” of scientists and experts to study the abortion issue because we lack “intellectual curiosity.” Cuomo, it seems, is unaware that there are thousands of studies already in existence on this topic. …