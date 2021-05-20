Conservatives: Xi ‘Breathing a Sigh of Relief’ at China Bill

With the Senate poised to vote on a package to compete with Beijing, conservatives are warning that it’s more fluff than substance.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE C ongress is about to vote on a gargantuan bill meant to sharpen Washington’s ability to compete with the Chinese Communist Party around the globe, but conservatives are starting to raise public doubts about whether the package is all that it’s chalked up to be.

The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act — the latest version of this 1,400-page, $200 billion legislative Frankenstein combining four previous bills — is filled, primarily, with fluff, they worry. At least 120 of the bill’s sections are dedicated to “sense of Congress” declarations, reporting requirements, and other largely symbolic measures, while giving short shrift to GOP proposals …