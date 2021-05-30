Criminal-Justice Reformers Have a Murder Problem

The loosening of bond restrictions around the country has led to a wave of violence committed by criminals who otherwise wouldn't have been released.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H arris County District Attorney Kim Ogg is not the stuff right-wing monsters are made of: She serves Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city, and she is a progressive Democrat and “America’s Top Gay Cop,” as OutSmart magazine puts it.

But she is a special kind of Democrat: The kind who can count.

And here is the count: In 2015, Harris County tallied up 6,348 crimes committed by 3,200 accused criminals out on bond, and, by 2020, those numbers had trebled to 18,796 crimes attributed to 10,500 people out on bond. A significant number of them were murders.

While much of the rest of the country …