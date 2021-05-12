Democrats’ Glaring Absence from Wuhan Lab-Leak Investigations

Congressional efforts to investigate the lab-leak hypothesis are gaining steam, but Democrats aren’t interested.

In the wake of a joint WHO-China report on the origins of COVID-19 that echoed Beijing's line, congressional Republicans have pressed anew to investigate the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) — whose potential role in the origins of the pandemic was oddly dismissed by the March study. But although GOP lawmakers have encouraged their colleagues on the other side of the aisle to participate in the effort, Democrats have been reluctant to join.

The Chinese Communist Party has fought strenuously against efforts to get to the bottom of the matter, and the Biden administration has taken an ambivalent attitude toward whether …