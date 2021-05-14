Don’t Be Fooled: Teachers’ Unions Remain a Public Menace

The harm they’ve caused should never be forgotten or forgiven.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s the school year draws to a close, many of the people who spent the past year inflicting needless harm on America’s children are seeking to rehabilitate their images and turn the page. Union-backed school boards did everything in their power to keep schools closed, but now they pretend like they wanted full-time in-person learning all along.

One reason is that many public schools, such as those in Fairfax County, Va., have suffered a dramatic drop in enrollment, and they need to persuade families to come back. Many families won’t. Another reason is that many families actually listened to unions’ anti-science …