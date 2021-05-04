Enough with the COVID Zealots

The time for acquiescence has passed. The moment instead demands mockery, exasperation, and, if it comes to it, a thorough raising of the middle finger.

Here we sit, smack dab in the middle of the winter of our discontent, our arms chock-full of liquid innovation — and yet, for some utterly insoluble reason, we remain surrounded by resistance to summer. Has there ever been a people this indifferent to their liberation?

I have never been of the view that our responses to the pandemic were all unnecessary or illegitimate. Certainly, I never bought that it was a “hoax.” Yes, yes, COVID wasn’t the Second World War; but it also wasn’t just “the flu.” And so, to mitigate the risk to myself and others, I’ve played along …