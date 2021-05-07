Exclusive: Conservatives Crack Down on Chinese Political Influence and Tech

Conservative lawmakers eye measures to sharpen the bipartisan congressional overhaul of U.S. China policy.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ith Congress gearing up to pass two major legislative measures to confront the Chinese Communist Party, conservative members of the House of Representatives are making their own entry into the debate with eleven bills designed to complement the bigger bipartisan packages.

These bills, which were obtained exclusively by National Review this week, will be introduced by lawmakers in the 154-member Republican Study Committee (RSC) today, and they tackle everything from China’s human-rights abuses, to intellectual-property theft, to U.S. support for Taiwan.

The measures that stand out among these proposals take square aim at Beijing’s efforts to buy influence in the U.S. political …