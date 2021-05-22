The Fine Art Print Fair Delivers Old and New Beauties

Goya, Picasso, and James Turrell star in a virtual show.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ith the COVID hysteria machine sputtering and its masked gasbags in deflation mode, we’ll soon be going to art fairs again. I miss them. Nothing beats looking at art in abundance, on the walls, in racks, and tucked under tables. It’s the best kind of discovery, since you can actually buy something and take it home for private delectation.

This week I visited the well-done, evocative, educational but, I hope, last virtual iteration of the annual show of the International Fine Print Dealers Association (IFPDA). It’s the biggest and most celebrated print fair in the world, and I believe I’ve gone …