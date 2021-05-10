NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n Saturday, my wife and I took our kids to a local restaurant that has mediocre food and a poor selection of beers but makes up for it by featuring a bunch of vintage arcade games and enough TVs to show every sporting event in the world at the same time. It was absolutely packed — so packed, in fact, that the waitress told us before we ordered that the food and drinks might take a little longer than usual. Saturday, she explained, was supposed to be her day off, but, because the place was so chronically understaffed, her manager …
Five Magic Words to Fix the Economy: Go and Get a Job
Progressives argue it is ‘rational’ for people to sit at home if the government pays them more than would an employer. This is an argument for losers.
Recommended
Biden Set to Push Critical Race Theory on U.S. Schools
The woke revolution in the classroom is about to go federal.
Texas Democrat Resigns after Calling Tim Scott an 'Oreo'
‘It was insensitive, and I have embarrassed myself and my party by its use,’ O’Connor said.
COVID-19 Rewired Our Brains
It’s time for a mass deprogramming.
Is Coke Rethinking Woke?
Why the soft-drink giant is pulling back from its left-wing posturing.
In Defense of Teenage Knife Fighting
Since when do we need the cops to intervene in the recreational stabbings of our youth?
The Great California Exodus
A look at why droves are leaving the state.
The Latest
McCarthy Announces Vote to Oust Liz Cheney from Leadership
‘These internal conflicts need to be resolved so as not to detract from the efforts of our collective team,’ he said.
New Study Suggests State Support Weakens Christianity
Official support for the religion tends to speed its decline, while the lack thereof speeds its growth.
Multiple Apple Suppliers Accused of Using Forced Uyghur Labor
Apple is among several companies that have lobbied against the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.
Biden HHS Redefines Sex as Non-Biological in New 'Anti-Discrimination' Rule Change
The rule change will require states to provide hormone therapy and gender reassignment surgeries to Medicaid recipients.
Facebook's 'Oversight Board' Declines to Bail Out Zuckerberg on Trump Ban
The oversight board kicked the decision back to Facebook, effectively refusing to play its intended role.
Kinzinger Claims McCarthy Dismissed His Warning of Violence at Capitol
Kinzinger was one of ten House Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching Trump.