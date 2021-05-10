Five Magic Words to Fix the Economy: Go and Get a Job

Progressives argue it is ‘rational’ for people to sit at home if the government pays them more than would an employer. This is an argument for losers.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n Saturday, my wife and I took our kids to a local restaurant that has mediocre food and a poor selection of beers but makes up for it by featuring a bunch of vintage arcade games and enough TVs to show every sporting event in the world at the same time. It was absolutely packed — so packed, in fact, that the waitress told us before we ordered that the food and drinks might take a little longer than usual. Saturday, she explained, was supposed to be her day off, but, because the place was so chronically understaffed, her manager …