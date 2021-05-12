House Republicans Boot Liz Cheney from Leadership, Then Give Her a Standing Ovation

Elise Stefanik is on a glide path to becoming the next House GOP conference chair.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n the end, they didn’t even record the vote: House Republicans ousted Liz Cheney from her post as the conference’s third-ranking member on a voice vote.

Then they cheered.

“She got a standing ovation when she walked off the stage,” Colorado GOP congressman Ken Buck told reporters after the vote. According to Buck, “more than half” of the caucus stood to cheer Cheney. “People wanted to show respect for her service, not necessarily for her position,” he said. “It wasn’t a standing ovation for disagreeing with the Trump narrative, it wasn’t a standing ovation for disagreeing with members of the conference. It …