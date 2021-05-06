NR PLUS Politics & Policy

House Republicans Should Have the Leaders They Deserve

By
Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) participates in a news conference in Washington, D.C., March 9, 2021. (Erin Scott/Reuters)
Liz Cheney, sadly, no longer meets that test.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L iz Cheney has become the latest lightning rod for the Republican Party’s chronic infighting, which as usual is dressed up as disagreements over issues and approaches, but is actually almost entirely about the personality and character of Donald J. Trump. Cheney has made herself a symbol of inter-Republican resistance to Trump’s post-election temper tantrum, to his fables about a stolen election, and to his role in provoking the Capitol riot — all of which is fair to call out, but all of which is now in the past. That is at the root of why she is likely to be

