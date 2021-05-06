House Republicans Should Have the Leaders They Deserve

Liz Cheney, sadly, no longer meets that test.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L iz Cheney has become the latest lightning rod for the Republican Party’s chronic infighting, which as usual is dressed up as disagreements over issues and approaches, but is actually almost entirely about the personality and character of Donald J. Trump. Cheney has made herself a symbol of inter-Republican resistance to Trump’s post-election temper tantrum, to his fables about a stolen election, and to his role in provoking the Capitol riot — all of which is fair to call out, but all of which is now in the past. That is at the root of why she is likely to be …