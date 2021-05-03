How the Boycott-Georgia Movement Flopped

As usual, the movement’s hysterical leaders were the last to realize that they’d been shooting themselves in the foot.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he thing about boycotts is that they don’t work too well in a vacuum. If you start a parade and no one gets in line behind you, you aren’t a leader; you’re just a fool walking down the middle of the street twirling a baton.

The failed boycott-Georgia movement illustrates the limits of the Democratic Party’s tactic of attaching hysterical overreaction and claims of racism to virtually any Republican idea, even a routine package of voting reforms. The Democrats turned the volume up to eleven on the Georgia elections bill signed into law March 25, labeling it the second coming of …