NR PLUS Politics & Policy

How the Boycott-Georgia Movement Flopped

By
Al Herring holds a placard as opposing groups of demonstrators attend a gathering outside the Georgia State Capitol to protest HB 531, which would place tougher restrictions on voting, in Atlanta, Ga., March 8, 2021. (Dustin Chambers/Reuters)
As usual, the movement’s hysterical leaders were the last to realize that they’d been shooting themselves in the foot.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he thing about boycotts is that they don’t work too well in a vacuum. If you start a parade and no one gets in line behind you, you aren’t a leader; you’re just a fool walking down the middle of the street twirling a baton.

The failed boycott-Georgia movement illustrates the limits of the Democratic Party’s tactic of attaching hysterical overreaction and claims of racism to virtually any Republican idea, even a routine package of voting reforms. The Democrats turned the volume up to eleven on the Georgia elections bill signed into law March 25, labeling it the second coming of

Recommended

The Latest