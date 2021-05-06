Ignoring Trump Is the Least-Bad Republican Approach

It’s the best strategy for identifying leaders and a platform that can unite the entire potential Republican electorate.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Republican Party has — this is not news — a Donald Trump problem. What it does not have is a consistent Donald Trump strategy. There really is no good answer, but the least-bad one is to give Trump as little attention as possible.

The problem is straightforward. As I wrote immediately after the 2020 election, there are two Republican Party voter bases: the Donald Trump party and what you might call the Paul Ryan party. There is more overlap among the two than you might think from listening to media and political arguments, but there are clearly voters that each …