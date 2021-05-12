In Madrid, St. Anthony and Goya Deliver a Dose of Timely Truth

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I ’m visiting Madrid, Rome, and my family, whom I haven’t seen in a while, in the Marche, in central Italy. Museums are open almost everywhere, but tourism is dead in both Italy and Spain. In Rome, I saw the exhibition of the Torlonia Marbles, the world’s finest private collection of ancient Roman sculpture. It’s never been shown before. I’ll write on that later this week. Roman and Greek sculpture differ in many ways but primarily in portraiture. This genre barely exists in Greek sculpture, in which faces are beautiful or handsome but generic, while bodies can be lissome or built …
Scene of a miracle: A murdered man comes back from the dead to remind us that ‘my truth’ is no truth at all.
