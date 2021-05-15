In Madrid, When Money-Counting Goes Artistic

A superb Prado exhibition looks in detail at tax collectors and moneylenders.

f Marinus van Reymerswaele isn't a marquee name in your town, don't let it leave you red-faced. I'd never heard of him, either. As a brilliant, small exhibition at the Prado tells us, this Netherlandish painter is the inventor of an entirely new genre. Marinus (c. 1489–c. 1546) specialized in tax collectors and money changers. Marinus: Painter from Reymerswaele is the first exhibition dedicated to this enigmatic artist, whose work makes counting money an aesthetically delectable, even exotic adventure.

The Prado owns five of his 15 or so known paintings. It has borrowed work by the artist from the Louvre, the …