Infrastructure Talks Are Going Off the Rails

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M oderate Republicans keep trying to rein in the Democrats’ spending, and they are having a rough time of it.

When President Biden wanted to spend $2 trillion on “COVID relief” this year — a bill that came right on the heels of President Trump’s $2 trillion COVID-relief package and far exceeded any real need — moderate Republicans responded, “How about $600 billion?” The Democrats ignored that offer, pushing their own plan through on a party-line vote and using the “reconciliation” process to avoid a filibuster.

We’re seeing the same dynamic play out in negotiations over Biden’s infrastructure plan, which started out around …