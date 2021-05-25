NR PLUS Economy & Business

Infrastructure Talks Are Going Off the Rails

President Joe Biden announces executive actions on gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., April 8, 2021. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
Moderate Republicans are finding it hard to compromise with big-spending Democrats.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M oderate Republicans keep trying to rein in the Democrats’ spending, and they are having a rough time of it.

When President Biden wanted to spend $2 trillion on “COVID relief” this year — a bill that came right on the heels of President Trump’s $2 trillion COVID-relief package and far exceeded any real need — moderate Republicans responded, “How about $600 billion?” The Democrats ignored that offer, pushing their own plan through on a party-line vote and using the “reconciliation” process to avoid a filibuster.

We’re seeing the same dynamic play out in negotiations over Biden’s infrastructure plan, which started out around

