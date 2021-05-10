Jerusalem Riots: What the Media — and Rashida Tlaib — Ignore

It takes a translation service to figure out what’s actually going on in Israel right now.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘ I was 7 years old when I first prayed at the Al Aqsa with my sity,” Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib claimed Monday, in response to violent clashes near the holy site. “It’s a sacred site for Muslims. This is equivalent to attacking the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for Christians, or the Temple Mount for Jews.”

It’s remarkable that Tlaib, a habitual spreader of blood libel, doesn’t seem to know that Jews are forbidden from worshipping at the Temple Mount — or that Al-Aqsa is built on the Temple Mount. As Seth Mandel reminds us, this is the 100th anniversary …