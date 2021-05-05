Joe Biden Comes Down against Stay-at-Home Parenting

The American Families Plan effectively bribes parents to use professional child care.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T hey don’t call ’em the “mommy wars” for nothing.

For couples with young kids, work and child care can be incredibly fraught topics. There are no perfect options, just trade-offs that different couples, with different values and different work situations, evaluate differently. Sometimes it makes the most sense for both parents to work while the kids go to day care; other times it’s best for one parent to stay home or work part-time; still other couples are able to rely on family members to watch the kids rather than using day care.

Joe Biden’s American Families Plan would plop the government’s thumb …