Let’s Talk about What We Learned from The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo’s Fire

One movie claims young people’s problems are due to their being ‘brainwashed.’ The other says young people get into trouble by deluding themselves.

C onsider two views of youth:

One: Man, I did a lot of stupid stuff. I got away with more of it than I should have. I was such a fool. Thank heaven my parents and other grownups indulged my craziest period and helped me get through it.

Two: I couldn’t really be myself because of the environment my parents and society created around me. Being young was nonstop misery and frustration, and this is all the fault of the grownups and social structures that warped me.

The two views I have described are the thematic basis of, respectively, St. Elmo’s Fire and The …