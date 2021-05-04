Liz Cheney Digs In, as Support Sinks over Blunt Trump Talk

No chance she’ll step down, one source says. If Republicans want her out, they’re going to have to hold yet another vote to do it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t’s official: Liz Cheney is — for the second time in 2021 — the most controversial member inside the House GOP conference.

This is a rather remarkable achievement considering the competition.

There’s Matt Gaetz, who is reportedly “being investigated by the Justice Department over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him.”

There’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, who promoted anti-Semitic and deranged QAnon conspiracy theories. Greene also said in a 2019 speech (uncovered by CNN earlier this year) that Nancy Pelosi is guilty of “a crime punishable by death . . . treason” and liked …