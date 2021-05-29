NR PLUS Art

Museums Want Accessibility? Try Free Admission

Zebra in lockdown at Yale, which kept its museums closed for almost 70 weeks though there’s been no documented case of COVID transmission in a museum setting.  Pictured: George Stubbs, The First Zebra Seen in England, 1763. Oil on canvas. (Public domain/Yale Center for British Art, Paul Mellon Collection)
Endless lockouts and high entry fees make their woke lingo seem fake.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Cold War gave us Dr. Strangelove. COVID? Dr. Sleaze Quack is our peculiar beleaguerment. Fauci is the poster geezer for power abuse. “I can’t think of what else they can do,” he said of endless shutdowns; killing theater, opera, and dance; closing museums; masking two-year-olds; and barring families from deathbeds and funerals.

Of course, he can’t. He’s a Swamp creature, and the Swamp loves lockdowns.

The octogenarian who hasn’t treated a patient in 50 years is the highest-paid federal worker, making $417,608 in 2019, according to Forbes. At 5-foot-6, the Napoleon of Germs didn’t get to the top by standing on

(Public domain/via Wellcome Collection)

