Now’s Not the Time to Go Wobbly, Brett

Kavanaugh’s jurisprudence is still being revealed. But wherever he ends up, it should be for principled reasons rather than out of concern for ‘legitimacy.’

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B rett Kavanaugh is the new man in the middle.

Once Anthony Kennedy retired in the summer of 2018 — he hated being called the “swing vote,” but his inscrutability made it inevitable — John Roberts was finally supposed to lead the Supreme Court from the squishy commanding heights. And he did, the first chief justice to be the Court’s median vote in half a century. But then Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing changed the jurisprudential calculus. So after just two years of the “true” Roberts Court, Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation made the chief the “sixth man” and all eyes turned to Kavanaugh.

This …