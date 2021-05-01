Reject the McKinsey Mindset

A commitment to free markets in the abstract does not oblige conservatives to defend McKinsey in particular.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘T he trouble with socialism is socialism,” said Willi Schlamm, a former National Review contributor. “The trouble with capitalism is capitalists.” Conservatives, confronting the conundrum of woke capitalism, have had especial reason to consider this adage of late. Examples have abounded, but one pithy expression of woke capitalism was a letter, signed by hundreds of corporations and executives and published in the New York Times in mid April, reflexively and baselessly condemning election-integrity legislation such as that passed by the Georgia legislature.

Among the signatories was McKinsey & Company, the consulting behemoth. Its employees are hired the world over, ostensibly to improve …