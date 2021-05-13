San Francisco Teachers’ Unions Are the Ultimate Grifters

High-school seniors are allowed to return to class the day before the deadline for the district to receive a $12 million taxpayer bailout for reopening. What a coincidence.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F ollow the science? More like follow the money. San Francisco’s public-high-school seniors are finally allowed to return to classes in person this Friday. This date just so happens to be the day before the May 15 deadline for the district to receive an estimated $12 million taxpayer bailout for reopening schools in person. What a coincidence.

California governor Gavin Newsom and the state legislature announced an agreement on March 1 to provide $2 billion in state funding as an additional incentive for public-school districts to reopen in person by this Saturday, just weeks before the end of the school year. The …