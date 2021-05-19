Seth Rogen’s Apology Tour

The Knocked Up star sets out to balance wokeness and comedy. It’s not going well.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E verybody with a sense of humor knows that political correctness, or the more virulent and lethally boring mutation now known as wokeness, is an enemy of comedy. We’ve heard variations of this complaint from Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and, most recently, Billy Crystal. This month Crystal — one of the last living links to prehistoric Vegas-style comedy and about as close to the bleeding edge of his profession as Tony Bennett is to hip-hop — suggested in his typically mild way that maybe we should all be a little less sensitive. The most cutting comment he could muster …