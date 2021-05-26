Suddenly, Democrats Are Offended by Reductio ad Hitlerum

Let’s face it: Marjorie Taylor Greene is a rank amateur at playing the Nazi card.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R epublican Jewish-space-laser kook Marjorie Taylor Greene offered up a nonsensical Holocaust analogy the other day, comparing vaccine passports to yellow stars worn by Jews during the Holocaust. Though Greene has problems grasping historical context, she apparently possesses the ability to induce the entire left wing to pretend they are offended by dumb Nazi analogies.

It’s a quick turnaround. The media spent four years acting like the 2017 inauguration was akin to von Hindenburg handing power to Hitler. What am I saying? They’re still doing it. This very week you can read, for example, a Chris Cillizza piece headlined, “A majority of …