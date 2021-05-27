The Considerable, If Circumstantial, Evidence of a Wuhan Lab Leak

It was never a far-fetched conspiracy theory. Here is everything we know.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE N o, the lab-leak theory isn’t quite proven.

But there is a clear and verified sequence of events that strongly suggests that this pandemic, which has caused more than 168 million cases and more than 3.4 million deaths worldwide, may well have originated from viruses carried in bats in an abandoned mine that then passed through a Chinese research facility before spreading out of control among the people of Wuhan.

In April 2012, six miners were assigned to clean bat guano from a copper mineshaft in Tongguan, Mojiang, Yunnan Province, China. This is south-central China, about a 120-mile drive from the border of …