The Cuomo Impeachment Probe Is a Sham

The governor is being protected, not investigated.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen is an investigation not an investigation?

When it’s a stall. When it’s what they used to call the “four corners” offense before the introduction of the shot clock — the hoops version of the statute of limitations. An investigation is not an investigation when it is a rescue operation. That is what New York State’s Democratic Party establishment is conducting on behalf of Andrew Cuomo.

The governor should already have been impeached.

Not over his decision to force nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients. That, to be sure, was a disastrous policy decision. It illustrates Cuomo’s weirdly arrogant incompetence. Science-based knowledge that …