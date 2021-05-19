The Democrats Have a Kamala Harris Problem

It seems indisputable that the Democratic Party has a real interest in Harris being more popular than she is.

Americans have never much liked Kamala Harris. Despite being theoretically well-placed to dominate the 2020 Democratic primary, she dropped out of the race in December of 2019 with just 3 percent support nationally and about 7 percent support in her home state of California. Now holding the vice presidency, Harris remains impressively unbeloved. Per a recent YouGov poll, her net approval rating is ten points underwater among all voters and 25 points underwater among independents, 44 percent of whom say they have a "very unfavorable" opinion. For a vice president to engender such feelings — especially at this stage in …