The DOJ’s Abusive Indictment of the Police Who Killed George Floyd

By
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about a jury’s verdict in the case against former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., April 21, 2021. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters)
Federal prosecution of these defendants makes no sense — except as a political matter.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A t best, the Justice Department’s indictment of Derek Chauvin and the three other former Minneapolis cops involved in George Floyd’s killing nearly a year ago is overkill. At worst, it is an exercise in political zeal that could undermine the accountability being achieved by state prosecutions. In the meantime, it is abusive — ironically so given that the charges are brought under the guise of upholding civil rights, though it obviously has not dawned on the Civil Rights Division’s social-justice warriors that police have civil rights, too.

Chauvin, of course, has just been convicted by a Minnesota jury on two murder

