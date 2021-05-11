The Economist’s Paper-Thin Case against Permitless Concealed Carry

The magazine trots out nearly every bad argument opponents of the policy have ever used.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Economist has weighed into the debate over permitless concealed carry, and, in so doing, has repeated almost every bad argument that has ever been marshaled in opposition to the trend.

Its piece starts by asking a question, of sorts:

Anyone who considers the 181 mass shootings that have taken place in America since January, or the recent spike in violent crime, would be forgiven for wondering why some states want fewer restrictions on guns, rather than more.

The implication here is ridiculous. Even if one were genuinely to wonder why “some states want fewer restrictions on guns” when we have so many …