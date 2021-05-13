The Evolution of Elise Stefanik

Once seen as a moderate, Stefanik went all-in on Trump’s post-election claims — and is about to win a spot in House GOP leadership.

If you talk to anyone who has known or worked with Elise Stefanik since her earliest days in Washington, she is almost invariably described as smart, hard-working, and ambitious. "You could always tell she was going places," a former colleague of hers tells me.

With a résumé like Stefanik’s, it was hard to think she wouldn’t end up somewhere important someday.

A Harvard grad who worked in the Bush White House straight out of college, Stefanik did stints at a pair of neoconservative think tanks before working on a couple of presidential campaigns.

I first got to know Stefanik a bit in the …