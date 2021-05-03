The Full Story on Herd Immunity

Fact-checking some New York Times gloom.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A poorva Mandavilli of the New York Times offered up a heaping serving of dire pessimism on Monday morning, warning that despite the still-active U.S. vaccination effort, the country is unlikely to reach herd immunity anytime soon, if ever.

“Now, more than half of adults in the United States have been inoculated with at least one dose of a vaccine. But daily vaccination rates are slipping, and there is widespread consensus among scientists and public health experts that the herd immunity threshold is not attainable — at least not in the foreseeable future, and perhaps not ever,” Mandavilli wrote. “Early on, the …