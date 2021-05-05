The ‘General Skills’ Your Kids Are Learning Don’t Exist

This pernicious, yet enduring, educational method is hurting the children of the poor the most.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T aking their lead from the spirit of the age, the progressive education reformers of the 19th century made enemies of artificiality, conformity, and external standards. Against these values they championed spontaneity, individualism, and subjectivism. The educational philosophy that metastasized out of these impulses and that has dominated American schools from the middle of the last century to the present day is called Differentiated Instruction (DI).

Advocates of Differentiated Instruction (who make up more or less the entirety of the progressive education establishment) believe that early education should be as individualized as possible, and should be tailored to the unique interests, abilities, …