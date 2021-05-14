The GOP’s Special Trump-Loyalty Test

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D uring the debate over Representative Liz Cheney’s role in leadership, there were plenty of arguments offered as to why her ouster wasn’t really about her refusal to accept the stolen-election narrative. But Elise Stefanik’s defeat of Chip Roy in the race to replace Cheney as conference chair removed any doubt that there is currently a very special Trump-loyalty test within the Republican Party.

There were no serious doubts about Roy’s conservatism. He has a 96 percent lifetime score with Heritage Action compared with Stefanik, the liberal-leaning New Yorker, who has a lifetime score of 48 percent. Of course, Cheney had a …