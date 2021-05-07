NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen Caitlyn Jenner said to Sean Hannity, “I love California,” I totally bought it. Despite my reservations and curled lip. The words were breathy, nostalgic, and weird, especially in that nerdy voice coming from behind that dishy hairdo. But I believed it in a way I’ve never believed anything that Sean Hannity has said. And if the Wheaties-box-Olympian-turned-reality-TV-star is going to upend California politics — a prospect about which I have my doubts and dreads — it is because, unlike the normal Republican pols, there is a real emotion behind the artificial appearance.
The Next Reality Candidate
Caitlyn Jenner’s campaign has an undeniable, if corrupting, allure that leaves viewers — ahem, voters — wondering what will happen next.
Recommended
Chauvin Defense Expert Destroyed on the Stand
The prosecution blew the witness’s testimony to bits.
Biden Set to Push Critical Race Theory on U.S. Schools
The woke revolution in the classroom is about to go federal.
Texas Democrat Resigns after Calling Tim Scott an 'Oreo'
‘It was insensitive, and I have embarrassed myself and my party by its use,’ O’Connor said.
Is Coke Rethinking Woke?
Why the soft-drink giant is pulling back from its left-wing posturing.
In Defense of Teenage Knife Fighting
Since when do we need the cops to intervene in the recreational stabbings of our youth?
The Great California Exodus
A look at why droves are leaving the state.
The Latest
Going Bust
The significant decline in American births should be a matter of intense public concern.
Waiving IP Protection for COVID Vaccines Is Anti-innovation and Anti–Public Health
Patent rights were key to the unprecedentedly rapid development and rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.
Chauvin, Three Fellow Officers Indicted on Federal Civil Rights Charges in Floyd Case
Chauvin was convicted of murder last month.
College Professor Fired Without Hearing after Accusing Black President of Anti-Semitism
The NAACP claims accusations against Davis were the product of racism.
April Jobs Report Falls a Stunning 800,000 Short of Expectations
The overestimation by nearly 800,000 jobs is the worst miss in decades.
Tennessee Legislature Bans Critical Race Theory from Public Schools
Governor Bill Lee’s office said he intends to sign the bill.