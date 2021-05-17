The Stakes of the Supreme Court’s New Abortion Case

The Court's 6-3 conservative majority will get its first chance to weigh in on the issue in a decision likely to be handed down next spring.

The U.S. Supreme Court handed down four decisions this morning, but the big headliner was an abortion case the Court agreed to hear in the fall. While that case appears unlikely to settle the 48-year war over the constitutional status of abortion, it offers the first opportunity to witness the 6–3 majority of George W. Bush and Donald Trump appointees in action on the abortion issue. And because the case involves a direct ban on some abortions, rather than a regulation, it potentially puts the entire edifice of Roe v. Wade in the crosshairs.

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is …