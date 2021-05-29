The Tragic, Disturbing Case of Ronald Greene’s Death

Louisiana state police troop’s videotaped brutality threatens to stir up a new George Floyd-style backlash.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ho needs Black Lives Matter when you’ve got F Troop?

No, this is no ’60s comedy. This is deadly, deadly serious stuff, I’m afraid. The machinations of a Marxist revolutionary movement will not be necessary to frame the nation’s police as the pointy end of America’s systemically racist spear if you’ve got a cabal of police playing to monstrous type. And we do: Troop F of the Louisiana state police.

Brace yourself: Troop F’s abominations more than rival those of the four former Minneapolis police officers fired over their actions leading to the death of George Floyd last year. What is a

…