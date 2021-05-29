NR PLUS U.S.

The Tragic, Disturbing Case of Ronald Greene’s Death

By
Family members of Ronald Greene listen to speakers as they gather at the Lincoln Memorial during the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” march in Washington, D.C., August 28, 2020. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool via Reuters)
Louisiana state police troop’s videotaped brutality threatens to stir up a new George Floyd-style backlash.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ho needs Black Lives Matter when you’ve got F Troop?

No, this is no ’60s comedy. This is deadly, deadly serious stuff, I’m afraid. The machinations of a Marxist revolutionary movement will not be necessary to frame the nation’s police as the pointy end of America’s systemically racist spear if you’ve got a cabal of police playing to monstrous type. And we do: Troop F of the Louisiana state police.

Brace yourself: Troop F’s abominations more than rival those of the four former Minneapolis police officers fired over their actions leading to the death of George Floyd last year. What is a

