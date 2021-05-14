The Truth about U.S. Aid to Israel

Aid to Israel isn’t aid to Israel. It is corporate welfare for U.S.-based military contractors.

With Hamas rockets and Israeli reprisals thundering back into the headlines, President Joe Biden must face a tough question — or, rather, whoever it is who explains to President Biden what he thinks must face a tough question:

What to do about the money?

As rich people tend to do for obvious reasons, Americans will labor mightily to make a financial issue out of a nonfinancial one, and so the question of U.S. aid to Israel — a poorly understood and often misrepresented issue — returns periodically to prominence. Nicholas Kristof, writing in the New York Times, laments: “As American taxpayers, …