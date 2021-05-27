The Unembarrassable Andrew Yang

The failed presidential candidate enjoyed a big lead in polls to become New York City’s next mayor. Then people started asking him basic questions. Even Bill de Blasio is mocking his ineptitude.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE N ew York City is a place where, if you shot Donald Trump in the middle of Fifth Avenue, a smirking successor to the O. J. Simpson jury would declare you not guilty, then you’d get a candy bar named after you, then the city would hold a parade in your honor down the very same street where the fateful incident occurred.

Yet Andrew Yang, the curious fellow who has until recently been winning the race to be the city’s next mayor (assuming there is anything left after Bill de Blasio departs this urban dumpster fire with a Frank Drebin–like cry of …