The Wrong Answer to Cheney’s Anti-Trump Stand

Reasonable minds can disagree on Liz Cheney’s role in the GOP, but the choice of Elise Stefanik to replace her bodes poorly for more important battles ahead.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I am much less concerned about who holds the No. 3 position in Republican House leadership than I am about who bats third for the Mets. And it’s not that I don’t care about politics. I do, a lot . . . particularly about Republicans getting it in gear to mount an effective challenge to the Biden-era Democrats (whether we think of our feckless president as leading the hard Left’s charge or being rolled over by it).

I also like Liz Cheney a lot. I don’t agree with her about everything, but I don’t even agree with myself about everything. That …