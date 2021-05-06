NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t is admittedly a little early to be placing bets on the 2024 presidential election, but the astonishing and almost unprecedented success of South Carolina Republican senator Tim Scott’s response to President Biden’s address to Congress has catapulted him forward among the ranks of Republican contenders, should President Trump decide not to enter the race. As the Democrats bill and coo and preen themselves, egged on by practically the entire national political media, which conducted the party’s presidential campaign in the absence and incomprehensibility of their putative candidates for national office, their position is very vulnerable. They are flying in …
Tim Scott, Front-Runner for 2024
The South Carolina Republican has powerfully exposed the Left’s lies about race.
Recommended
Why Not Fewer Voters?
The fact is that voters got us into this mess. Maybe the answer isn’t more voters.
Biden Set to Push Critical Race Theory on U.S. Schools
The woke revolution in the classroom is about to go federal.
Texas Democrat Resigns after Calling Tim Scott an 'Oreo'
‘It was insensitive, and I have embarrassed myself and my party by its use,’ O’Connor said.
Is Coke Rethinking Woke?
Why the soft-drink giant is pulling back from its left-wing posturing.
In Defense of Teenage Knife Fighting
Since when do we need the cops to intervene in the recreational stabbings of our youth?
The Great California Exodus
A look at why droves are leaving the state.
The Latest
AOC Claims Planned Parenthood Saves Lives Despite Status as Nation's Largest Abortion Provider
She defended Planned Parenthood during a House committee hearing titled Birthing While Black: Examining America’s Black Maternal Health Crisis.
Psaki Says Migrant Surge ‘Wasn’t Really a Crisis,’ Faults Media for Using the Term
More than 170,000 people were apprehended crossing the border illegally in March, breaking a 15-year record.
China Prepares to Exploit an Opportunity at the U.N.
China’s presidency of the Security Council this month will tell us much about its ambitions to reshape the international order.
Ignoring Trump Is the Least-Bad Republican Approach
It’s the best strategy for identifying leaders and a platform that can unite the entire potential Republican electorate.
Teachers Union Head Claims '1619 Project' Opponents Trying to Ban 'Factual Version of Oppression' in U.S.
The comments come amid a Department of Education push to adopt curriculum based on certain parts of the 1619 Project.
The Ridiculous Facebook Affair
The brouhaha over the ban on Donald Trump has provided us with a salutary reminder of the dangers of short-term thinking.