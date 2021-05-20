Unmask the Children

Now that older Americans have the choice to protect themselves, it is deeply unfair to subject children to restrictions that no longer apply to adults.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week, the CDC issued long-overdue guidance finally acknowledging that vaccinated people do not have to wear masks, inside or outside. Because the United States is not going to adopt a vaccine-passport system, there is no way of telling apart adults who have been vaccinated from those who have not been. In practice, this means that in localities that adopt CDC guidance, all adults can go maskless if they want. “More than calling it an honor system, I might say people are responsible for their own health,” Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, told PBS.

Walensky’s statement was an acknowledgement that the …