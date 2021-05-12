NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T his morning’s vote to remove Liz Cheney from her position as the third-ranking Republican in the House brings a close to the debate Cheney touched off, and offers the party an opening to move on. It assures a caucus leadership that reflects where the rank-and-file are. And it frees Cheney to make her case without concern for the responsibilities of her previous position. If House Republicans are actually serious about the one defensible argument for this vote — that the party needs to stop talking about Donald Trump and the 2020 election if it is to succeed in the 2022 …
What Buckley’s Fight with the Birchers Tells Us about Movement Purges
If there’s one thing we must not tolerate, it is an insistence on keeping alive lies that lead conservatives away from the fight against the Left.
