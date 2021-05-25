NR PLUS Politics & Policy

What Did Congress Expect When It Made Unemployment Worth $15.45 an Hour?

By
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.), with Senator Gary Peters (D., Mich.) and Senator Bob Menendez (D., N.J.), speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 18, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
As millions of job openings go unfilled, nearly half of all states are cutting off the federal government’s extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n March 5, eight Senate Democrats joined all 50 Senate Republicans to reject an amendment that would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next few years. The $15 minimum wage would kill jobs in many places in the country, the eight Senate Democrats reasoned, and there was data to back them up: According to a report from the Congressional Budget Office, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour would likely mean 1 million fewer American jobs in the year 2025.

Yet at the very same time that those eight Senate Democrats opposed raising the minimum

Recommended

The Latest