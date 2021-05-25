What Did Congress Expect When It Made Unemployment Worth $15.45 an Hour?

As millions of job openings go unfilled, nearly half of all states are cutting off the federal government’s extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits.

On March 5, eight Senate Democrats joined all 50 Senate Republicans to reject an amendment that would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next few years. The $15 minimum wage would kill jobs in many places in the country, the eight Senate Democrats reasoned, and there was data to back them up: According to a report from the Congressional Budget Office, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour would likely mean 1 million fewer American jobs in the year 2025.

Yet at the very same time that those eight Senate Democrats opposed raising the minimum …